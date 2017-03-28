Alyssa Galella to marry Daniel Aguiar

Michael and Lynda Galella of Fairfield, former longtime Wilton residents, have announced the engagement of their daughter, Alyssa, to Daniel Aguiar, son of José and Sigrid Aguiar of Recife, Brazil.

Galella graduated from Wilton High School in 2004 and from New York University in 2008. She is a public relations director at Moxie Communications Group in Los Angeles.

Aguiar will graduate in May with a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from California State University, Northridge, where he previously earned his undergraduate degree. He works at Neural Analytics, a tech startup in Los Angeles.

The couple lives in Los Angeles with their dog and cat and they plan to marry there next year.