Reading Rocks! raises more than $40K

Through this year’s Reading Rocks! program, presented by the Wilton Education Foundation and sponsored by the Stroup family, more than 1,100 student participants raised more than $40,000 for Wilton’s public schools.

The annual fund-raiser encourages preschoolers through fifth graders to have fun while reading in a non-competitive manner while raising money for the foundation, which uses the funds to give back to Wilton’s public schools.

Since its inception six years ago, Reading Rocks! has raised more than $240,000.

The pledge period kicked off with Book Character Day on Jan. 6, and ended with Dress Like a Rockstar Day on Jan. 27 at Miller-Driscoll and Cider Mill. Cider Mill students were also treated to a teacher-led concert.

Incentives were offered based on the percentage of involvement at each school — by grade at Miller-Driscoll and by house at Cider Mill.

Through a random drawing among all participants based on the number of pledges obtained, the foundation gave away one iPad to Colin Smith, awarded a Kindle Fire per grade at Miller-Driscoll and one per house at Cider Mill.

Kindle Fire winners were: Conor Wolff, Noah Peck, Jacob Siegel, Jake Brokaw, Mia Robustelli and Morgan Kowski.

Reading Rocks! co-chairs Julie Steckel and Kiki Cross said they are honored to “organize such a remarkable program that not just celebrates literacy, but also encourages children to grow a love for reading, while simultaneously giving back to our schools.”

To learn more about WEF and its programs, visit wiltoneducationfoundation.org.