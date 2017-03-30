Senior Center News: March 30

Ask the assessor

Meet Wilton’s assessor, David Lisowski, in the comfort of the Senior Center lounge on Tuesday, April 4, at 2. You can learn about three income-based programs available to Wilton seniors:

Wilton Tax Relief Program for Elderly or Disabled Homeowners;

Connecticut Elderly & Totally Disabled Tax Relief Program for Homeowners;

Connecticut Elderly & Totally Disabled Tax Relief (Rebate) Program for Renters.

The assessor’s office reports that during the current fiscal year 289 Wilton households benefit from a real estate tax credit while 23 households are deferring some or all real estate taxes under the Wilton program. Under the Connecticut programs, 107 Wilton households benefit from a real estate tax credit while 78 households are receiving a partial rebate of rent.

Under the Wilton program you may receive a reduction in your July 2017/January 2018 real estate tax and/or you may be able to postpone up to 100% of your tax bill if:

You were at least 65 years of age or over as of Dec. 31, 2016, or your spouse was; or you were at least 60 years of age as of Dec. 31, 2016 and you are the surviving spouse of a taxpayer who qualified for tax relief at the time of his or her death; or you are under 65 years of age and permanently totally disabled under Social Security disability; and

You have been a Wilton taxpayer for at least one year; and

You have occupied your Wilton property as your principal residence for more than 183 days during the past 12 months; and

Your qualifying income for 2016 is $81,500 or less.

Mr. Lisowski, who has served as assessor since 1994, will explain eligibility rules for all three programs and answer questions such as:

What constitutes “qualifying income?”

What types of income are specifically exempt?

How do the levels of qualifying income differ under the three programs?

Is interest charged on deferred taxes under the Wilton program?

He will also take you through the application processes and emphasize that the application filing period for both the Connecticut and Wilton homeowner programs ends on Monday, May 15, 2017, while the filing period for the Connecticut renter program ends on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.

Applications are available at the assessor’s office in town hall and will also be available at the Senior Center during his visit.

For more information, call the assessor’s office at 203-563-0121.

Senior Appreciation Day

The annual Wilton High School Arts Festival will again present a recognition concert and luncheon for the senior citizens of Wilton on Thursday, April 6, at 11, in the Clune Center for the Performing Arts at Wilton High School. Developed by members of the Wilton Fine and Performing Arts staff seven years ago in collaboration with the senior center, Senior Appreciation Day recognizes the significant contribution Wilton seniors have made to the town. The special occasion will be hosted by the PTSA, the student government, and students of the culinary arts program at Wilton High School. The day’s activities include a complimentary lunch, performances by student musicians, and an opportunity to view art work displayed in the gallery.

Call the senior center at 203-834-6240 for reservations. Rides are available through Dial-A-Ride (203-834-6235). If you prefer to drive to the high school, the front parking lot will be available for parking. There will not be a bus leaving from Comstock this year.

Computer classes

The following courses are offered in the Technology Room at the senior center, 180 School Road, from 10 to noon. Call Andrea Ragusa at 203-762-8445 to enroll.

WORD 2010/2013 — April 4-5; fee is $20.

Word Basics for Beginners — April 6; fee is $10.

Internet Basics for Beginners — April 10; fee is $10.

WORD 2010/2013 Graphics — April 11-12; fee is $20.

Coming events

Friday, March 31, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 11:30, Beyond Intro to Bridge with Michael Hess; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Michael Hess.

Monday, April 3, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Encore Bridge.

Tuesday, April 4, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Microsoft Word with Catherine Myers; 10, Conquer the Clutter with Kathy Engstrom; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Ericksson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Garden Club Lunch and Activity; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House; 2, Ask the Assessor with David Lisowski.

Wednesday, April 5, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Microsoft Word with Catherine Myers; 10, Watercolors; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10, Comstock Writers with Magdalen Livesey; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12:30, Pet Portraits; 1, Mah Jongg; 1, Duplicate Bridge with Lois Bruce.

Thursday, April 6, 10, Word Basics with Andrea Ragusa; 10, Portraiture with Martha Talburt; 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11 to 12, Blood Pressure Screening with Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County; 11, Wilton High School Senior Appreciation Day at Wilton high School; 12:30, Colored Pencils with Martha Talburt.