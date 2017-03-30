Library Lines: March 30

Sold out

Wilton Library’s Spring Benefit is this Saturday, April 1, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Silver Spring Country Club and it is sold out. This is a “thank you” to all those who have purchased tickets in advance for this spring fund-raiser that invites guests to “experience the wonder.” This year’s honoree is the Village Market, which has supported the library in countless ways over many years. The library recognizes Peter Keating, Tim Dolnier, Mike Picheco and Nancy Dolnier for their loyal support. Sponsors include the Amadeo Family, the Davatzes Family, Lynne and Paul Vanderslice, Fairfield County Bank, Michael P. Kaelin/Cummings & Lockwood, LLC, General Electric, Gregory and Adams, P.C., Orem’s Diner and media sponsor Wilton Magazine. Photography has been donated courtesy of Peggy Garbus. Events such as this, as well as the annual Gigantic Book Sale which is just around the corner, are crucial to the library’s mission to be the intellectual and cultural center for the community. Twenty-five percent of the library’s budget has to be raised each year through these essential fundraising efforts. It is with these resources that 100% of the books, DVDs, CDs and digital services can be purchased and stocked on the shelves for patrons to borrow or download. It is these contributions that help make Wilton Library thrive.

Series wrap-up

Popular guest speaker Matthew Warshauer, professor of history at Central Connecticut State University, is the final lecturer for the Wilton Library/Wilton Historical Society Scholarly Series, Finding Our Place: Evolving American Identity on Sunday, April 2. The lecture takes place at the historical society at 224 Danbury Road, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Dr. Warshauer’s talk, 9/11 and America’s World View, summarizes the series, focusing specifically on two themes: who are we now and who can we expect to be? In his lecture, Dr. Warshauer reflects on America’s response to the 9/11 attacks. He also will examine the nation’s collective memory of the tragedy as well as where the U.S. is today more than 15 years later. An informal reception follows the talk. There is no charge, but donations are always welcomed. Registration is required.

What is community?

This question is posed and discussed in the final forum of the Wilton Clergy Interfaith Series, Coming Together, on Monday, April 3, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The topic, “What does it mean to be a community?” will be discussed by members of the Wilton Clergy Association and open to the audience. There is no charge, but donations are always welcomed. Registration is recommended. The program is made possible through a partnership with the Wilton Clergy Association, the Wilton Interfaith Action Committee and the library.

Noted author visit

Jane Hamilton visits Wilton Library on Tuesday, April 4, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss her novel, The Excellent Lombards. According to Kirkus Review, The Excellent Lombards is “richly characterized, beautifully written and heartbreakingly poignant — another winner from this talented and popular author.” Mary Frances “Frankie” Lombard is fiercely in love with her family’s sprawling apple orchard and the tangled web of family members who inhabit it. However change is inevitable, and threats of urbanization, disinheritance, and college applications shake the foundation of Frankie’s roots. Jane Hamilton is the author of The Book of Ruth, winner of the PEN/Hemingway Award for first fiction, and A Map of the World, a New York Times Notable Book of the Year and named one of the top 10 books of the year by Entertainment Weekly, Publishers Weekly, the Miami Herald, and People. A Q & A period will follow the talk. This will be the first day of its paperback release and Hamilton’s only Connecticut appearance. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books. Registration is strongly recommended.

Innovation Station fun

The library has a few makers’ classes just in time for Easter. On Tuesday, April 4, crafters can Create Beautiful Eggs, from 11 to 1. Participants will work at different stations such as dyeing with silk ties, coloring with oil-based sharpies for zentangles or emojis, using Cricut vinyl images and marbling with shaving cream and food dye. A $5 materials fee helps offset costs, which is payable upon arrival. Two people will be able to learn how to make fun things for Easter and beyond using the Cricut machine on Friday, April 7, in Create Easter Cards, Gift Tags & More, from 4 to 5:30. Registration is required for both sessions which are for attendees ages 18 or older with a valid Connecticut library card.

Book sale around the corner

The library’s annual Gigantic Book Sale is coming up April 22 through 25. The last day for donations is Friday, April 7. Books, DVDs, and CDs to be donated may be brought to the donation bins on Godfrey Road up until that date. After that time, the book sale volunteers will be working tirelessly to prepare for the big event and cannot accommodate any new items. Donations will be accepted again on Monday, May 8.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.