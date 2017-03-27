Obituary: Erika Marie Fox, 64

Erika Marie Fox, age 64, a resident of Wilton, Conn., for more than 20 years, died peacefully Friday evening, March 24, 2017, at home with her loving husband Leonard and sister Debbie by her side. Born in the Bronx, N.Y., on Dec. 4, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Mary Polauf Schwarz. She will be missed.

She is survived by her husband Leonard of Wilton, her sister Debbie Domenech of Kings Point, N.Y., and nieces Alexis and Ashley.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 27, 2017, from 1 to 7 p.m., at the Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, New Canaan. A service will be held at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (giving.mskcc.org).

For online condolences and directions, visit hoytfuneralhome.com.