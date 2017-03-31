Wilton Bulletin

Wilton High celebrates languages, cultures and diversity

By Wilton Bulletin on March 31, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Wilton High School students lead a panel discussion on diversity issues in the Little Theater on Wednesday, March 22.

Wilton resident Samantha Gosein teaches students how to meditate using Tibetan singing bowls and deep relaxation breathing in the Zellner Gallery on March 22.

Shakespeare on the Sound actors perform William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night's Dream in the Little Theater on March 22.

Scott Webster photos

A three-day, school-wide celebration of languages, cultures and diversity took place at Wilton High School March 22-24 during its annual Festival of Languages.

The high school has been putting on the festival for about 30 years with the objective of enriching curriculum by bringing the school community together to celebrate the world’s cultures and languages.

A planning committee — led by Spanish teachers Scott Webster and Lauren Kantor and seniors Izzy Meltzer, Hayley Meyer and Aqueelah Muhammad — started organizing the festival in October and worked closely with different departments to design events that connect across disciplines.

The festival featured nearly 30 events and activities, including Irish and German folk dancing, Tibetan singing bowl meditation, a student-led panel discussion on diversity issues, Indian and French crafts, and a classical Greek and Roman trivia contest.

International bake sales were also held each day, the proceeds of which went to benefit the Family & Children’s Agency in Norwalk.

In addition to all the events and activities that took place, the halls of the school were decorated and cultural music played over the loudspeaker in between classes.

