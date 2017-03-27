Wilton Bulletin

Annual platform tennis tourney draws field of 96 teams

By Wilton Bulletin on March 27, 2017 in Recreational Sports · 0 Comments

Wilton platform tennis open

The 34th annual Wilton Y Platform Tennis Open was held last week. The finalists in the women’s division were, from left to right: Ali Von Kennel and Kallie Hapgood (winners of The William Fanning Trophy), presenter Bill Fanning, presenter, and finalists Meredith Stravato and Carol Guthrie.

The 34th Wilton YMCA Open Platform Tennis Tournament, the longest running charity paddle tennis tournament in Fairfield County if not the country, was held on Saturday, March 18, at the Wilton branch of the Riverbrook Regional YMCA.

Also known affectionately as The St. Paddles Day Tournament and The Kraken Invitational, drew 192 players and 100 spectators. Net proceeds from the event are earmarked for Y Children’s Charities. Eighty men’s teams and 16 women’s teams took part in the event.

Winners of the Men’s A Division were Max Le Pivert and Josh Rothman, who defeated J.P. McConnell and Evan Paushter in the finals, winning both sets on tiebreakers, 7-6, 7-6.

In the Women’s Division, Kallie Hapgood and Ali Von Kennel defeated last year’s champions, Carol Guthrie and Meredith Stravato, 6-1, 6-1, in the finals.

The B-1 Division title went to Colin Hagen and Joe Holmes, who defeated Roy Marchandani and Simon Porter, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

The B-2 Division winners were John Clarizio and Carter Sherwood, who beat Jay Baum and Ed Kosnick, 6-4, 7-6.

wilton platform tennis open

Finalists in the Wilton platform tennis men’s open were, from the left, Josh Rothman and Max Le Pivert (winners of the William Fanning Wilton open championship trophy), presenter Bill Fanning, and finalists JP McConnell and Evan Paushter.

