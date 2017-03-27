Annual platform tennis tourney draws field of 96 teams

The 34th Wilton YMCA Open Platform Tennis Tournament, the longest running charity paddle tennis tournament in Fairfield County if not the country, was held on Saturday, March 18, at the Wilton branch of the Riverbrook Regional YMCA.

Also known affectionately as The St. Paddles Day Tournament and The Kraken Invitational, drew 192 players and 100 spectators. Net proceeds from the event are earmarked for Y Children’s Charities. Eighty men’s teams and 16 women’s teams took part in the event.

Winners of the Men’s A Division were Max Le Pivert and Josh Rothman, who defeated J.P. McConnell and Evan Paushter in the finals, winning both sets on tiebreakers, 7-6, 7-6.

In the Women’s Division, Kallie Hapgood and Ali Von Kennel defeated last year’s champions, Carol Guthrie and Meredith Stravato, 6-1, 6-1, in the finals.

The B-1 Division title went to Colin Hagen and Joe Holmes, who defeated Roy Marchandani and Simon Porter, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

The B-2 Division winners were John Clarizio and Carter Sherwood, who beat Jay Baum and Ed Kosnick, 6-4, 7-6.