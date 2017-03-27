New classes coming to Trackside

Trackside Teen Center will offer three new classes for teens in middle school and high school next month after April break. Yoga Plus and Spring Cooking for middle school, and Mother-Daughter Self-Defense for high school teens and moms are all open for registration.

The Mother-Daughter Self-Defense class returns in April with a new class taught by Lisa Bohacs. This class is open to high school teens and their moms. Students will learn how to defend themselves from attacks, how to recognize dangerous situations, and practice self-defense techniques for women. Self Defense: Thursdays, 7 to 8 p.m., April 20 through May 11. Class fee: $200 per mother/daughter pair.

Trackside’s next culinary arts class, Spring Cooking, will take place on Wednesday afternoons from April to June. Instructors from Fork Knife Spoon Cooking will teach students how to use creative ingredients to put a unique and healthy twist on classic recipes. Spring Cooking: Wednesdays, 4:30 to 5:30, April 19 through June 7. Class fee: $300 for eight-session course, including the cost of supplies and ingredients.

A new yoga class is scheduled to begin in April for middle school teens. Yoga Plus, taught by Lisa Tenore of Forza 5 in Cannondale Village, will cover essential yoga techniques which are used to improve physical and emotional health. The class will also introduce students to methods of stress reduction and healing including small meditations and the use of crystals, herbs, and essential oils. Yoga Plus: Mondays, 3:30 to 4:30, April 17 through May 15. Class fee: $100 for five classes.

For more information and online registration for all three classes, visit trackside.org.

Questions: Amy@trackside.org or 203-834-2888.