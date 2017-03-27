Wilton Bulletin

Boucher celebrates St. Joseph’s Day at the Capitol

By Wilton Bulletin on March 27, 2017

boucher

State Senator Toni Boucher (R-26) joined members of the Italian-American Legislative Caucus Education Fund on March 22 to celebrate St. Joseph’s Day. During the celebration, the caucus gave citations to former state Rep. Joseph Mioli and Waterbury resident Frank Travisano for their commitment in preserving and promoting Italian-American culture and heritage. Mioli was joined at the event by his nephew Francesco Mioli, who started UConn’s Italian-American Law Student Association. Above, from left, state Rep. Jeffrey Berger, Joseph Mioli, Francesco Mioli, Boucher, and former state Rep. Alfonse Marotta.

 

