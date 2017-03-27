Capt. John Lynch to be sworn in as new chief

Capt. John Lynch, a 31-year veteran of the Wilton Police Department and a resident of town for 17 years, will be sworn in as the new chief of police on Monday, April 3.

The ceremony is set for 4:30 p.m. at Wilton Library. The community is invited.

Lynch will take over April 3, following the retirement of Chief Robert Crosby.

Crosby, who has served as chief since Sept. 22, 2015, announced his plans to retire on Jan. 11.

Lynch has been with the Wilton Police Department since September 1985 and was promoted to captain on Dec. 1, 2009.

Lynch is currently the department’s operations captain and designated as the department’s executive officer. He began his career as a dispatcher and auxiliary officer. He rose through the ranks and is a strong proponent of community policing.

He started Wilton’s first Community Bike Patrol in 1996. During his career, Lynch has worked in nearly every capacity in the department.

He has a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and is currently pursuing a master’s in public administration from Post University.

Lynch graduated from the prestigious FBI National Academy in 2011, and has a wealth of training and experience that will serve him as the department’s next leader.

He is a board of trustee member of the Wilton Historical Society, a volunteer with the Georgetown Fire Department, a previous volunteer with Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and a supporter of A Better Chance, among others.

There will be several weeks for making the transition to the new office.