Grant benefits emergency assistance program

Person-to-Person has been awarded a $7,000 grant from the People’s United Community Foundation, which will be used to support the P2P Emergency Assistance Program.

Available to help low-income individuals and families at their moment of need, the Emergency Assistance Program provides food — enough groceries for clients to prepare three meals a day for seven days — as well as free, gently used clothing, footwear and small household items.

“When clients do not have to buy clothing or food, they are able to spend what they earn on other basic necessities,” said P2P Executive Director Ceci Maher. “Even so, sometimes people need financial assistance — with rent payments, security deposits or utility bills — and we provide that as well.”

“We are very appreciative of this grant from the People’s United Community Foundation. Their generosity directly benefits the families and individuals who come to the agency for help.”

Person-to-Person, Inc. provides low-income individuals and families living in Lower Fairfield County with basic emergency services. Its service area includes Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport and Wilton. More information may be found at p2pHelps.org.