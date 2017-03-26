The Board of Selectmen on March 13 approved new fees for Merwin Meadows, the town’s freshwater swimming spot where there are picnic tables and a soccer field.

A season pass for a resident family will be $60, compared to no charge last season. The season pass for a non-resident family will be $150. For resident individuals, the pass will be $30, for non-resident individuals, $75. There will be a limit of 50 passes for non-resident individuals. Resident seniors can get a free season pass.

The daily walk-in fee for residents will be $5. That fee for non-residents will be $15.

A daily youth pass for residents will be $2. That pass for non-residents will be $7.50. Non-resident seniors will pay $15 while resident seniors will be admitted free.

Also, field usage fees for non-Wilton organizations will go up10%, from $250 a day to $275.