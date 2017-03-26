Wilton Bulletin

New fees for Merwin Meadows

By Tony Spinelli on March 26, 2017 in Lead News, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Board of Selectmen on March 13 approved new fees for Merwin Meadows, the town’s freshwater swimming spot where there are picnic tables and a soccer field.

A season pass for a resident family will be $60, compared to no charge last season. The season pass for a non-resident family will be $150. For resident individuals, the pass will be $30, for non-resident individuals, $75. There will  be a limit of 50 passes for non-resident individuals. Resident seniors can get a free season pass.

The daily walk-in fee for residents will be $5. That fee for non-residents will be $15.

A daily youth pass for residents will be $2. That pass for non-residents will be $7.50. Non-resident seniors will pay $15 while resident seniors will be admitted free.

Also, field usage fees for non-Wilton organizations will go up10%, from $250 a day to $275.

 

Tags: ,

Previous Post Letter: ‘Young’ folks have most at stake this budget season Next Post Grant benefits emergency assistance program
About author
Tony Spinelli

Tony Spinelli


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress