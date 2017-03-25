New rec programs coming

A hands-on science program and a heritage Spanish program are among the new offerings of the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department this spring.

The spring and summer program guide is published online at the recreation department’s website, wiltonparksandrec.org.

Registration online is encouraged, said Jim Lewicki, program director.

“We also have a spring outdoor climbing program, we have a lot of new summer camps,” said Lewicki, who said there were 20 new programs introduced last fall, as well.

The new programs are partly inspired by the renovated Comstock Community Center. It offers a lot of space to offer programs to the community.

“We always have new programs. Some work, some don’t work,” Lewicki said, referring to their ability to draw paying customers.

“It depends on what people are interested in,” he said.

Recreation programs draw a lot of participation from the community. Last year at one point there were 1,500 people active in recreation programs, Lewicki said.

“The winter basketball program is one of the most highly popular, along with the summer camps,” he said.