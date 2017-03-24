Wilton real estate sales — March 17-23, 2017

Wilton Bulletin

By Wilton Bulletin on March 24, 2017 in Business, Lead News · 0 Comments

real estate

206 Sharp Hill Road

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from March 17  through March 23, 2017.

206 Sharp Hill Road, Timothy A. Geaney and Hancy Deweir Geaney, to Daniel Tran and Colleen Nolan, $745,000.

222 Mountain Road, lot 3, Wilton Baptist Church Inc., to Brian Murphy and Shanan Murphy, $515,000.

145 Millstone Road, lot 2, James H. Mannix and Ann Margaret Mannix,  to David Sims and Elizabeth Benson Burnham Sims, $890,000.

12 Wilton Crest, unit 12, Joan A. Jevne, to Kung Wang, $330,000.

 

