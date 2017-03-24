Suspect arrested in burglary and identity theft cases

Police charged a 27-year-old Bristol man March 23 on a warrant with crimes in connection with a mailbox larceny spree last December.

Police said Jay Crump Jr., of 446 Fall Mountain Road, Bristol, was charged with two counts of third degree burglary, two counts of conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, two counts of second degree identity theft, two counts of conspiracy to commit second degree identity theft, two counts of sixth degree larceny, two counts of conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, and credit card forgery of signature.

The charges stem from two car burglaries that occurred in the Rivergate Drive and West Meadow Road areas of town during the overnight hours of Dec. 21 and Dec. 22. An investigation revealed that a short time after the car burglaries a victim’s credit cards had been used in Waterbury and Southington. A review of video surveillance revealed Crump as one of the alleged suspects. There was a previous arrest and additional arrests related to this investigation are expected, police said.