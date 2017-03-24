Budget meetings coming up

Some of the most important meetings of the budget season are coming up on March 27, March 30 and March 31.

On Monday, March 27, the Board of Finance public hearing for the Board of Selectmen’s budget is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Middlebrook School. Immediately following that public hearing, the Board of Selectmen will hold one of their own — on the proposed extension of restaurant liquor hours. The selectmen will then hold a special meeting.

On March 30, the Board of Finance mill rate meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at town hall. Should a second meeting be needed, that will take place March 31 at the same time and place.