Nutrition and cancer survival

Bridget Bennett, an oncology dietitian at Norwalk Hospital’s Whittingham Cancer Center, will speak about the benefits of nutrition for breast cancer survivors at the monthly breast cancer support group meeting, Tuesday, March 28, 6-7:30 p.m., at Wilton Library. The community is invited.

Topics she will cover include:

Pre- and Probiotics — does everyone need them and what foods can we get them from instead of looking to supplements ?

Are there foods and supplements to strengthen the health of women on aromatase inhibitors or Tamoxifen?

Do we need to take Vitamin C, CoQ 10, and Vitamin D? Do we need to have blood work done to make sure we aren’t taking too much?

Are there supplements that can help reduce the pain of neuropathy that some women get from certain chemotherapies?

The groups are led by Nina Marino, LCSW who says that issues and questions about nutrition are frequent topics at the meetings. Marino was the clinical director of the former Breast Cancer Survival Center from 2000 to 2016. She continues to lead the post-treatment breast cancer survivor support/discussion groups at the library.

RSVP by registering on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Any questions, call Marino at 203-644-2921 or email cancersurvival2@aol.com.