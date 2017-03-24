Political cartoons from one world war to the next

Dr. Seuss, Political Cartoons & the Battle over Isolationism vs. Intervention tells, through compelling cartoons and prints of the period, the fascinating story of how the United States moved from efforts to remain neutral during the World War I to sentiments of “America First” and engagement in WWII.

The show opens Friday, March 24, at 12:30, and will feature a free gallery “Walk and Talk” with guest curator Dr. Matthew Warshauer of Central Connecticut State University. The community is invited and refreshments will be served.

The exhibition traces how artists portrayed these shifts in foreign policy through cartooning and printmaking. The nation’s political struggles over entering WWI, the blitz of pro-war propaganda that followed U.S. entry into the conflict, and the subsequent return to isolationism when Congress refused to join the League of Nations are played out in cartoons and prints.

Among nearly three dozen images are six cartoons by Dr. Seuss (Theodor Seuss Geisel), who, before he became an acclaimed children’s book author, created more than 400 political cartoons for a small, liberal New York newspaper. He responded to the “America First” movement of the 1940s isolationist movement with a series of scathing images.

Guest curator Warshauer is a professor of history who has written two books on our seventh president: Andrew Jackson and the Politics of Martial Law: Nationalism, Civil Liberties, and Partisanship (2006) and Andrew Jackson in Context. He also published two books on Connecticut’s involvement in Civil War. He has been a popular speaker at Scholarly Series programs presented by the historical society and Wilton LIbrary.

Information: wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.