Wilton Bulletin

A look inside the town budget

By Tony Spinelli on March 23, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The bare-bones budget that First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice called for this year actually includes increases in salaries for some key town departments.

Central dispatch salaries are at $122,771, up $2,031 from $120,740. Part-time salaries in central dispatch are the same, at $26,208. The overtime account is the same, at $10,500.

Fire department salaries are at $2.5 million, up $132,119 from $2.4 million. Overtime is at $577,702, up from $544,403 Police salaries are at $4 million, up $142,836 from $3.9 million.

Animal control salaries are at $69,976, down from $72,417. Much of that is because the longtime officer retired and was replaced by a new officer.

The budget request for salaries in the first selectman’s office is $368,363, down $3,120 from $371,483 in the current year. That represents First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice and her staff and does not include the tax collector or other offices. The drop is because Vanderslice cut a job in her office, said Anne Kelly-Lenz, the town’s chief financial officer, but there is a part-timer for the interim.

Pay set aside for parttime workers in town hall is $36,000, up from $2,300 in the current year, and the account for overtime pay to town hall workers is $5,000, up from $3,800 in the current year.

The Board of Selectmen Feb. 27 finalized its budget request for all town departments, voting unanimously to ask the Board of Finance to approve $33.23 million, a $1.03-million increase, or 3.20%, from the current year’s $32.20 million.

