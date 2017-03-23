Senior Center News: March 23

Changes with age

Learn how to deal with reduced strength and stamina, loss of balance, diminished eyesight and hearing and other changes that come with age. Occupational therapist Helen Goldenberg will give a talk on Monday, March 27, 2 p.m., in the senior center lounge.

Call 203-834-6240 to reserve a place.

Book discussion

John Ragognetti will lead a discussion of Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet by Jamie Ford on Tuesday, March 28, at 11.

With the World War II internment of Japanese-Americans as the backdrop, Ford’s best-selling and award-winning debut novel explores the forbidden friendship and love between Henry, a Chinese-American, and Keiko, a Japanese-American, at a time when Old World prejudices prevailed.

Lunch ($3) is served at noon. Call 203-834-6240 to reserve a place. Books are available at Wilton Library.

Computer classes

The following courses are offered in the technology room at the senior center, from 10 to noon. Call Andrea Ragusa at 203-762-8445 to enroll.

WORD 2010/2013 , Tuesday and Wednesday, April 4-5, $20. Learn the functions of changing margins, paper size and orientation, printing, saving, page numbering, spell checker, grammar checker, and thesaurus as part of setting up documents, letters, and invitations.

Word Basics for Beginners , Thursday, April 6, $10. Some prior use of the mouse and knowledge of the keyboard are required.

Internet Basics for Beginners , Monday, April 10, $10. Covers search engines, email, saving and printing. Some prior use of the mouse and knowledge of the keyboard are required.

WORD 2010/2013 Graphics , Tuesday and Wednesday, April 11-12, $20. Have fun with software opportunities such as adding borders for paragraphing and full page, inserting pictures and clipart, changing fonts, using the color wheel, and working with full page and half sheets.

Coming events

Friday, March 24, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11:30, Beyond Intro to Bridge with Michael Hess; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Michael Hess.

Monday, March 27, 9:30, Coffee and Clay; 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 11:30, Nature’s Sketchbook; 12, Movie; 1, Encore Bridge; 2, Adapting to Physical Changes with Helen Goldenberg.

Tuesday, March 28, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Ericksson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Book Discussion with John Ragognetti; 12:30, Mah Jongg with Kay Chann; 1, Studio Knitting with Lizabeth Doty; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House; 3, Stay at Home in Wilton Movie, “Libeled Lady.”

Wednesday, March 29, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Watercolors; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12, Effective Communication at Brookdale Wilton; 1, Mah Jongg.

Thursday, March 30, 10, Portraiture with Martha Talburt; 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Bingo Extravaganza; 12, Lunch; 12:30, Colored Pencils with Martha Talburt; 1, Bingo Extravaganza.

In case of inclement weather, call 203-834-6240 after 7 a.m. and listen to the recording for information regarding that day’s activities at the senior center. We do not follow the public school closings.