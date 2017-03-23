Library Lines: March 23

Women in tech world

On Sunday, March 26, Professor Julia Adams presents, Navigating the New Digital Landscape of Knowledge, for the WLA/WHS Scholarly Series — Finding our Place: Evolving American Identity, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Wilton Historical Society. Drawing on her research on Wikipedia and academic knowledge, and on the uses of journalism and fake news in the recent presidential election, Adams discusses the promise and peril in the emergent digital landscape of knowledge and the role of women in the “tech culture.” She is professor of sociology and international and area studies and head of Calhoun College at Yale University. The remaining lecture is April 2 at the Wilton Historical Society — Matthew Warshauer, 9/11 and America’s World View. An informal reception follows the talk. There is no charge, but donations are always welcomed. Registration is required.

Keeping teens safe from addiction

Liz Jorgensen, CADC, a certified alcohol and drug counselor, speaks to parents on Tuesday, March 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. about How Much is Too Much: Media, Alcohol, Drugs and Other Addictive Behaviors. If teens and pre-teens are stressed at home or at school or if they have mood, regulatory or learning challenges, addictive behaviors can easily get the better of them. In her talk, Jorgensen discusses how to set and maintain reasonable and healthy limits to keep teens safe and balanced in a drug and alcohol- and technology-driven world. Jorgensen, the director of Insight Counseling, LLC, Ridgefield, CT, has over 28 years of experience with adolescent and adult psychotherapy and counseling. Free, registration is strongly encouraged.

Speaker for breast cancer group

A special night has been chosen for this speaker event for the Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group. On Tuesday, March 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., Bridget Bennett, MS, RD, oncology dietician at The Whittingham Cancer Center at Norwalk Hospital, will speak on how nutrition can help prevent cancer, ease the side effects of treatment and improve the quality of life for the cancer survivor. The next regular meeting of this group is April 4. There is no charge. Please email Nina at Cancersurvival2@aol.comwith any questions. Registration is highly encouraged.

Entrepreneurs and finance

The final session of a three-part series aimed at freelancers and entrepreneurs is Thursday, March 30, from 8 to 10 a.m. The free presentation, Financial Modeling and Monetization for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs, is conducted by independent personal finance expert Galia Gichon. Attendees will learn standard models for budgeting and framing the financial aspects of their businesses including financial margins and multi-channel revenue models. Gichon is an independent personal financial expert with more than 20 years in financial services. The program is part of Wilton Library’s Business Outreach initiative. Registration is highly recommended.

