Wilton police log: Man makes complaint, gets arrested

A 30-year-old Newtown man was charged with two counts of second-degree failure to appear on March 19 at 9 a.m.

Police said John Lewis, of 31 South Main Street, Newtown, visited police headquarters to make a complaint about an unknown incident in Redding, when officers ran his identification and discovered he had two active warrants for failure to appear in court based on an original charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. He was processed and held on $6,000 bond, and appeared in court March 20.

Residential larceny

Police are investigating the theft of an unknown dollar amount of jewelry from a home at 35 Forge Road, reported March 17 at 9:42 a.m.

The case is not believed to involve burglary, police said.

The owner was gathering appraisals for the jewelry while the case was under investigation.

Criminal investigation

Police are investigating a complaint of a home rental advertising scam on Craigslist involving a Mountain Road home.

It is being investigated as a rental property scam, police said. No further details were available.

Dog in quarantine after biting woman

A black Labrador is in quarantine being checked for rabies following a biting incident March 8, according to the animal control officer.

The dog bit a woman on the hip when she walked past his yard, which was equipped with an electric invisible fence. It was not known if the dog was wearing the shock collar at the time. The bite injuries were minor and the woman did not require medical treatment.

The dog is in quarantine privately at Passages East, the animal officer said.

The Wilton Police Department responded to three domestic verbal calls during the week of March 14 to March 21.