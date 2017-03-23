Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Poetry Seminar, Thursday, March 23, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Dr. Gerald Weiss leads The Poetry of Stoicism in Seneca’s Troades (Trojan Women). Continues on Thursdays through April 6. Covers the chaos, cruelty and dissolution of Homer’s world, the destruction of Troy and its aftermath. Poetry packet available at front desk. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Legislative Town Hall, Thursday, March 23, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library Presidential Room. State Reps. Gail Lavielle and Tom O’Dea and state Senator Toni Boucher will give an update on state legislative activity and answer questions.

Poetry in Motion, Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. But Wait, There’s More! is a two-performance, poetry and arts event created by teens in grades 7 through 12. Reception follows each performance. Tickets: $10 per person on sale at library; limited tickets may be available at the door. Snow date: Sunday, March 26, 4 p.m.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, March 25, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Colonial Cookery for Kids, Saturday, March 25, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. This month’s recipe is Irish soda bread. Suggested for ages 6-12. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

AARP Driving Improvement Class, Sunday, March 26, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. A refresher class on the basics of defensive driving and current driving practices. Free to members and non-members. Participants eligible for 5% discount on insurance. Registration required: aaa.com/driverimprovement and link to Connecticut classes or call 203-937-2595, ext. 8363.

Scholarly Series, Sunday, March 26, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Focusing on WWI and its aftermath, Julia Adams presents Navigating the New Digital Landscape of Knowledge. Reception follows talk. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Parent Support Group, Monday, March 27, 10-11:30, G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street. For parents of children with behavioral, emotional, and mental health issues. Free. Information: Beth at 203-983-0123 or beth44es@gmail.com or Vanessa at 203-970-4130 or eliasvanessa5@gmail.com.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Kiddies, Monday, March 27, Wilton Library. Bach to Rock brings a high-energy program for children six months to 3 from 10:15 to 11. Preschoolers 4 to 5 years old get a chance to play simple rhythms from 11 to 11:45. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, March 27, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Cristina Bonilla brings her work that explores the shifting relationship between land and sky. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, March 28, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Street. John Ragognetti leads a discussion of Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet by Jamie Ford. Register: 203-834-6240.

Addictive Behaviors and Teens, Tuesday, March 28, 7-9 p.m., Wilton Library. Alcohol and drug counselor Liz Jorgensen will discuss How Much is Too Much? Media, Alcohol, Drugs and Other Addictive Behaviors. Learn how to set and maintain reasonable limits. Register: info@spednetwilton.org.

Google Keyword Planning for SEO, Wednesday, March 29, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. This is a hands-on program presented by the library and SCORE. Bring your laptop, tablet or iPhone and follow along on the web. Check-in begins at 5:30. Free, registration required: 203-831-0065 or scorefairfieldcounty.org.

Spring into Shape for Summer, Wednesday, March 29, 7 p.m., Riverbrook Regional YMCA, 404 Danbury road. Nutritionist Barbara Schmidt will discuss healthy eating and lifestyle changes to support weight loss, health, and well-being. Tips to avoid “diet traps.” Register: 1-866-NHB-WELL.

Business Seminar, Thursday, March 30, 8-10 a.m., Wilton Library. Finance and Marketing for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs features Galia Gichon offering key concepts to combine the important targets of business financials with the quantitative foundation for a strategic marketing plan.203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Remembrance Quilt, Saturday, April 1, 10-1, Mountainside, 372 Danbury Road. Community members are invited to make a 12-inch quilt square in memory of a loved one who succumbed to a substance abuse disorder or opioid addiction. Free, registration required: Email Thea Diserio Ross at thea.ross@mountainside.com or call 203-665-1148.

April Fools’ Day Workshop, Saturday, April 1, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6 to 12 will learn the origins of playing pranks on April 1, including the famous Swiss spaghetti harvest of 1957. Inspired by that hoax, the project of the day is growing spaghetti in a jar. Kids will help make their snack, mud pie. Members: $10, maximum $25 per family; non-members $15, maximum $35 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

Scholarly Series, Sunday, April 2, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.Matthew Warshauer presents 9/11 and America’s World View. Reception follows talk. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

A Taste of Wilton, Monday, April 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m., WEPCO, 36-48 New Canaan Road. Annual celebration of local food and drink. Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Purchase at Wilton Chamber of Commerce office, Fairfield County Bank, Village Market, or wiltonchamber.com.

Interfaith Clergy Panel Discussion, Monday, April 3, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Last of a three-part series on our role in the community from faith to citizenship. This session: What does it mean to be a community? Free, donations welcome. Registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mind Your Manners, Wednesday, April 5, 7 p.m., Wilton Library. Dr. Fred Mayo, retired NYU professor of hospitality and tourism management and former dean of The Culinary Institute of America, will discuss his recent book, Modern America Manners. Dessert reception. Books available for purchase. Admission: $20. Sponsored by PEO Sisterhood. Register in advance by mailing your $20 check payable to “P.E.O. Chapter W” to Del Overby, 105 Pine Ridge Road, Wilton, CT 06897, or call Joan Pendergast at 203-561-8889.

Poetry Seminar, Thursday, April 6, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Dr. Gerald Weiss leads The Poetry of Stoicism in Seneca’s Troades (Trojan Women). Final session of the four-part series. Covers the chaos, cruelty and dissolution of Homer’s world, the destruction of Troy and its aftermath. Poetry packet available at front desk. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Easter Egg Hunt and Breakfast, Sunday, April 9, 10-12:30, Gilbert & Bennett Cultural Center, 49 New Street. Admission: $15/adults, $5/children 7 to 12, children 6 and under are admitted free. All proceeds from this event go to charity.

Vernal Pool Walk, Saturday, April 15, 10-noon, Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Hear a short intro on amphibians and how to spot them, and then go for a guided walk and search for eggs and tadpoles. Learn why vernal pools are important and how they can be conserved. Tall, waterproof boots are suggested. All ages. Register: http://bit.ly/2nsk9mg.

Wilton Pollinator Pathway, Tuesday, April 18, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Panel discussion on pollinators and what homeowners can do to conserve their habitat. Learn how Wilton is creating a pollinator pathway through town. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.