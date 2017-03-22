Competing at the Connecticut Age Group Championship on March 16-19 at Chelsea Piers in Stamford, the Wilton Y Wahoos took home the boys team title with 1155.5 points, while the Wahoo girls finished in fourth place and the combined team placed fourth.

In the 13-14 age group, the Wahoos broke an amazing five team records during the meet. All of them were relays.

On the first night, both Wahoo team records were broken in the 800-yard freestyle relay.

The girls team of Emma Babashak (Wilton), Katya Taylor-Yeremeeva (Redding), Stephanie Bishop (Ridgefield) and Ellen Holmquist (Wilton) set the first record in a time of 7:53.05, beating the previous record of 7:55.22 set last year with some of the same girls.

Next came the boys team of Thomas Dupont (Darien), Andrew Dong (Ridgefield), RJ Welch (Fairfield) and Rory Hess (Wilton). Their winning time of 7:35.57 crushed the previous record of 7:40.95 set in 2013.

On Friday night, the boys team of Hess, Dong, Welch and Andrew Huang (Fairfield) broke the 400-yard freestyle relay record with a time of 3:28.52, beating the previous record of 3:31.05, also set in 2013.

Next came the 200-yard freestyle relay on Saturday night. The same group of boys from the night before broke the record (1:35.84) that had been set in 2005 with a time of 1:35.31.

Finally, on Sunday night, it was the girls turn again. Zoey Araquel (Wilton), Bella Gary (Weston), Babashak and Bishop broke the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 4:03.20. The previous record was 4:04.54 set in 2013.

Many Wilton swimmers competed in the meet and achieved top-20 results:

In the 10 and under girls group, Aanya Kongettira finished fifth in the 50-yard backstroke, 12th in the 100-yard backstroke and 18th and the 100-yard freestyle. Sahana Bhagavatula also participated in the meet.

For the 11-12 girls, Anya Iyer placed 14th in the 500-yard freestyle, 17th in the 50-yard butterfly and 200-yard freestyle, and 20th in the 200-yard individual medley; and Sydney Lillis finished 18th in the 200-yard butterfly. Also swimming in the meet were Hannah Cowe and Casey Vanderwall.

The 13-14 girls swimming for the Wahoos included Zoey Araquel, who placed 19th in the 200-yard butterfly; Emma Babashak, who placed third in the 200-yard butterfly and sixth in the 200-yard IM; and Avery Newcomer, who finished eighth in the 200-yard breaststroke and 12th in the 100-yard breaststroke. Other Wiltonions included Emily Bukowski, Olivia Crisafulli, Sophie Hemschot and Caroline Mahony.

For the 10 and under boys, Daniel Babashak placed ninth in the 100-yard butterfly, 12th in 500-yard freestyle, 15th in the 200-yard freestyle, 16th in the 50-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke, and 19th in the 200-yard IM; and Andrew Zhou finished 16th in the 50-yard breaststroke and 17th in the 100-yard breaststroke. HIrsh Iyer also participated in the meet.

In the 13-14 boys group, Rory Hess placed third in the 100-yard butterfly, fifth in the 200-yard butterfly, sixth in the 400-yard IM, seventh in the 200-yard breaststroke, 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke and 11th in the 200-yard IM. Kevin Hu finished 19th in the 200-yard butterfly and Matt Schaller finished 13th in the 1650-yard freestyle, 15th in the 200-yard butterfly and 16th in the 1000-yard freestyle. Also swimming in the meet was Maxwell Downing.

The meet concluded the short-course season for many of the swimmers. After a short break they will start training for the long-course season.