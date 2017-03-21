More praise than complaints at school budget hearing

A smaller crowd than last year gathered in the Middlebrook School auditorium on Monday, March 20, for the Board of Finance’s public hearing on the proposed $80,569,905 Board of Education budget for fiscal year 2018 (FY18), which reflects a 0% increase over the current school budget.

The lower turnout may have been due to the fact that it was the first time a Wilton education budget hearing was being streamed live online.

During the public comment portion of the hearing, Westport Road resident Deborah McFadden said she hoped people watching the hearing from home was the reason for the small turnout and not a lack of interest.

At that time, nearly 40 people were tuned in to the live stream on Wilton Educational TV’s YouTube channel. By 10:30 the next morning, the hearing had nearly 80 views.

As for the reason for the hearing — the proposed budget — Board of Education Chair Bruce Likly said the district is “not asking for a penny more this year than [it] spent last year.”

“I think this is a tremendous tribute to the staff, who have looked at the financial conditions of the town,” he said, “and the administration that looked at declining enrollments and made appropriate adjustments.”

Fiscal state

Prior to the mill rate deliberations, Board of Finance Chair Jeff Rutishauser said, the total funds the town requires are up about $2.2 million over last year.

The grand list is up 27 basis points, which means the town has an additional $314,000 in tax revenue, said Rutishauser, but there’s a budget shortfall of $1.9 million to be closed by “budget cuts, tax increases or a combination of both.”

“Recognizing the fiscal challenge the town is facing, the Board of Education has presented one of the lowest budget increases in its history,” said Rutishauser.

“In fact, it is no increase at all, as their FY18 budget request is identical to their current budget.”

The education board’s flat budget is “significantly below larger Board of Education increases of past years,” said Rutishauser, and “for that, we commend the board and Dr. [Kevin] Smith, superintendent of Wilton Public Schools.”

Rutishauser said the budget also reflects a “continued decline in enrollment as Millennials finally pass through the school system and a smaller generation follows them.”

“It will be a management challenge for the Board of Education to adjust staffing and services to this declining enrollment,” he said, “and to plan for this reality until enrollment stabilizes and turns around in the future.”

Rutishauser also noted that:

Moody’s reaffirmed Wilton’s AAA bond rating;

Pensions are funded at 91% of liabilities, leaving a $9.9 million net liability;

Other tax revenues are down $850,000 — “largely due to the elimination of the educational cost sharing grant of $1.2 million,” he said. “This year, it will be zero.”

Public comments

Several residents expressed their approval of the proposed flat budget, including McFadden, who said she also liked that Wilton’s request is the lowest in the DRG-A.

According to one of the slides shown during the budget presentation, other DRG-A districts have requested the following budget increases for FY18:

New Canaan: 3.80%

Ridgefield: 3.48%.

Weston: 2.79%.

Westport: 2.44%.

Region 9: 2.33%.

Easton/Redding: 2.12%.

Darien: 2.08%.

Most of the people who spoke during public comment expressed support for the budget. There were also some who expressed uncertainty about where they stand, and some who voiced concerns about operations within the school system rather than the budget itself.

Tamarack Place resident Tom Curtin praised the education board for “doing a great job,” but said he also believes there is room for cuts to be made in the proposed budget.

On the other hand, Indian Hill Road resident Lorayne McCabe and Hurlbutt Street resident Kevin Meehan asked that no cuts be made.

“To the Board of Finance, I respectfully say that I support our schools and I believe that any additional cuts are risky and potentially dangerous to our children. I support the budget as it stands,” said McCabe, who has two children currently enrolled at Wilton High School and two who graduated.

“I’d also like to say that we’re asking for a 0% increase, and to those of you who have raised your children here and whose children went through the school system, please allow our children the same advantages that your children had. I know that I will.”

Meehan, a science teacher at Cider Mill, said he knows the fiscal environment in town is “bad” and “ugly,” but budget cuts hit the school district hard.

“I’ve been in the school district for 20 years teaching. These cuts are deep,” he said. “They’re changing how we teach; it’s changing the quality of what we’re trying to do.”

Meehan said if the school budget were cut 1.25% — which the Board of Finance had set as guidance — the schools wouldn’t be “serving our kids.”

“I don’t think it’s fair to say there’s a ton of wiggle room in the education budget and they’re just going to find the money somewhere and we’re going to be OK. The cuts are making a difference. They’re impacting our kids,” he said.

Staffing reductions

Likly said the district is reducing staff in line with declining enrollment, which is projected to be around 4,042 next year.

“If you look at salaries, contractually, they are 75% of our total budget costs — they’re only going up 3% per year, so it’s about $1.5 million that our salaries are going up next year before we do anything,” he said.

Transportation costs will go up about $75,000 next year, benefits by about 1.7%, and cost-per-student by about 1%.

That is all happening, Likly said, because the district is making staffing reductions.

The proposed school budget drops certified staff by 6.82 full-time equivalents (FTE) and non-certified staff by 5.08 FTE. Overall, the budget reflects a 0.95% reduction in staff salaries.

Classroom changes

Even though the budget is flat, Likly said, he is “still incredibly proud of where we’re headed.”

“We’re still investing in people — they’re not only our greatest cost, but our greatest asset. When you look at our staff and how long they’ve been with us, we are truly blessed,” he said.

“We have staff members who have been with us 20, 30 — maybe more years than that. That also means they got out of college 20 or 30 years ago. Teaching expertise [and] the teaching rubric [are] changing, and kids are changing.”

Students of today, he said, are different from those years ago.

“There’s so much happening now [and] we’ve got to move our entire staff toward understanding that and being able to leverage it.”

When he first joined the Board of Education, Likly said, “we had less than a handful of SMARTBoards and no plans to have computers with every teacher, computers in every classroom — oh, my word — computers in the hands of every student.”

“Well, that’s what we’re looking at today,” he said. “Virtually every classroom has a SMARTBoard; every classroom is tied to the Internet; every classroom is interconnected with every other corner of the world.”

Wilton currently has a French teacher who “routinely teaches class with a class in France,” said Likly, “and the kids in the French class at Cider Mill communicate back and forth with a French class in France.

“That’s amazing. Think of the impact of that,” he said. “We’ve got to get every teacher thinking that way and taking it even further so that we can expand on that.”

When students think about the careers that they’re going to have, Likly said, “statistics show that the careers that they’re going to take on don’t even exist today. That’s how fast our world is changing.”

Universal Design for Learning

Likly said the district is looking to implement a new coaching model called the Universal Design for Learning (UDL) “to try to move teachers and help teachers move to an advanced level of education that didn’t exist when they came out of college.”

The UDL is “an approach to curriculum design that can help teachers customize curriculum to serve all learners, regardless of ability, disability, age, gender, or cultural and linguistic background” by providing “a blueprint for designing strategies, materials, assessments, and tools to reach and teach students with diverse needs.”

“The Universal Design for Learning is something that is just being talked about amongst our teachers. It’s the next generation of where we’re headed,” said Likly.

“The old classroom of a teacher standing in front [of students] is outdated. We need to change and adapt so we give our kids the best chances possible.”

The coaching model, which is “not fully implemented and not fully embraced yet,” said Likly, is part of that.

“It’s bringing professional learning into the classroom every day of the week instead of six days a year for a couple of hours when parents have to find additional support for their kids or change their work schedules,” he said.

“It’s also requiring us to rewrite our curriculum, and we’ve got an aggressive curriculum review and revitalization projects in place with [Assistant Superintendent] Chuck Smith in every grade and every class [and] we’re working to rebuild where we’re headed with curriculum.”

Likly said he “firmly” believes in the proposed FY18 school budget.

“I believe we’re spending the right amount of money in the right places. My kids are in the system. I believe in the system,” he said. “I believe this is one of the best school districts in the country, and we’re going to prove it.”

The proposed budget is available here, and Likly encouraged anyone with questions to reach out to boe@wiltonps.org and ask.

Click here to view the Board of Education’s budget presentation slideshow.