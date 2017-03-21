College: Vincent earns weekly lacrosse honor

Katherine Vincent of Wilton was named Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week for women’s lacrosse for the week of March 13-19.

Vincent, a senior attacker for Washington College, scored seven goals and assisted on two others as the Shorewomen opened the season with two wins.

On March 11, she tallied five times with two assists in an 18-11 win over Randolph-Macon, adding five ground balls, four caused turnovers and two draws controls. She registered career-bests in ground balls and caused turnovers.

Vincent also scored twice in the 10-7 win over Albright on March 14.

This is the third time she’s won the conference’s weekly award in the last two seasons.

A 2013 Wilton High graduate, Vincent played lacrosse, soccer and basketball for the Warriors, earning first-team all-state and second-team all-FCIAC honors in lacrosse.

Last season, Vincent earned first-team All-Centennial Conference honors as she led Washington in goals (48), assists (25) and points (73), and finished third on team with 40 draw controls. She set a single-season team record for free-position goals with 19.