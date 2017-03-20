Big Deal Band to perform at Trackside

Wilton’s own Big Deal Band will perform at a special fundraising concert for Trackside Teen Center on Friday, April 28. This 21-and-over event will showcase the headlining band of the Wilton Rocks winter concerts that raised more than $60,000 over the past two years for local charities.

Wilton residents Andy Schlesinger, Dan Berg and Dave Valle from Big Deal Band will be joined by guest vocalists Mike Oliver and Gerry Lee.

Trackside continues to work with the community to provide a home for Wilton’s teens. Special programming, events and activities are available at the center for youngsters. The teen center depends on special events to raise money in support of the organization.

”With budgets being so tight, we are grateful to the Big Deal Band for volunteering their talents in what will be a great night of music and entertainment,” Mark Ketley, Trackside executive director, said in a press release. “For all the people who came to Wilton Rocks, this is another opportunity to hear your neighbors perform.”

Tickets are available on the Trackside website at www.trackside.org. or by calling the center at 203-834-2888.