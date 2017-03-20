Wilton Bulletin

Boys swimming: Lewis, Suchy lead WHS at State Open

By Wilton Bulletin on March 20, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Will Suchy and Jack Lewis both had top-eight finishes to lead the the Wilton High boys swim team at Saturday’s State Open meet at Yale University.

Suchy was seventh in the 200-yard freestyle with a season-best time of 1:44.49, while Lewis was seventh in the 50-yard freestyle with a season-best 22.04.

Lewis also placed 12th in the 100 freestyle in a time of 48.61.

Also qualifying for the State Open was Gordon Steward, who finished 17th in the 200 freestyle (1:47.67).

The Warriors finished 13th at the meet for the second year in a row with 144 points. Forty-seven teams scored.

Wilton finished ninth in the 200-yard freestyle relay, as the team of Harrison McCool, Lewis, Steward and Suchy had a season-best time of 1:30.3.

The same foursome also placed ninth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:15.76.

