Call for donations: Person-to-Person running low on clothing

The P2P Clothing Center inventory is very low. Donations of gently-used clothing for men, women, children and infants are needed and can dropped off at P2P Darien. They are accepting winter items through mid-April and will need warm weather clothing after that.

Person-to-Person, Inc. was established in 1968 to provide low-income individuals and families living in Lower Fairfield County with basic emergency services. A community-supported agency, Person-to-Person is committed to helping clients achieve self-sufficiency through practical help, advocacy, education and problem solving initiatives. Programs include emergency assistance, campership and scholarship. With offices in Darien and Norwalk, the Person-to-Person service area includes Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport and Wilton. More information may be found on the web at www.p2pHelps.org.

Person-to-Person is at 1864 Post Road, Darien, behind St. Luke’s Church. It can be reached at 203-655-0048.