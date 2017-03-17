Consumer Protection Commissioner releases statement on HB 7137

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) Commissioner Jonathan A. Harris released this statement regarding the Public Safety and Security Committee’s passage of HB 7137, An Act Concerning Charitable BINGO Games, Bazaars, and Raffles.

“I want to thank the leaders of the Public Safety and Security Committee for raising this bill, and allowing me to testify on it. DCP is working hard to make sure that government can focus on its top priority — protecting public health and safety,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan A. Harris, “This bill is part of our agency’s proactive work to eliminate unnecessary laws and regulations, not unnecessarily burden businesses and increase our ability to serve the public responsibly at the lowest cost possible to taxpayers.”

Under the leadership of Commissioner Harris, DCP has been reviewing its statutes and regulations and rewriting those that need to be updated and made more understandable, and eliminating those that don’t provide real protection. The goal is to have rules be clear and plain, and address only the issues necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of Connecticut’s residents and businesses.

A copy of the commissioner’s testimony on HB 7137 may be found here.