Letter: Town, school budgets can do with less

To the Editors:

(The following letter to the Board of Finance is reprinted here at the author’s request.)

I believe that the lack of prudence in past practices, in terms of spending/misallocation of funds — go visit the always empty “White Elephant” known as Comstock/think about the overestimation of student population — and weakness in negotiating (bloated teacher staff: coaches for coaches for teachers? ballooning administrative staffing at our schools, 2.8% pay increase for administrators without commensurate increase in results) have all led to a diminution of the quality of life that my family enjoyed when we moved here in 2001.

Moreover, it is intuitively obvious, even to the most casual observer, that the chickens are coming home to roost. That is to say the lack of budgetary control, spawned by the ever increasing need for “extra services,” primarily at the schools, when coupled with the factors cited below, will inevitably lead to ever higher taxes with no positive ROI [return on investment], and an exodus already underway to more tax-friendly towns that offer greater quality of life than Wilton.

Anyone disagree with the following?

The two recent bond issues are starting to bite (both in my opinion were ‘”wants” not “needs”);

The presumed refund from Hartford for Miller-Driscoll has yet to be bonded;

Houses are not selling plus housing prices are down;

The town is relatively non-competitive in terms of “value for the money:” Empty stores Downtown not millennial friendly Taxes out of sync with services provided for same Compared to most nearby towns, access to NYC is relatively poor for commuters Grand list cannot be counted on

Board of Selectmen incredibly asking for a 3%-plus increase. P.S. Can anyone explain the need to keep the two extra policemen on payroll, post completion of Route 7 expansion?

Board of Education/school administration bleating that virtually any cuts will (Oh, my gosh) result — in my words — our kids not learning to read, write, do arithmetic, or learn science. Note: Have any of you asked Dr. [Kevin] Smith where the $2million for “tech” went to this year? He did not answer that question at last year’s public meeting.

You’ve asked that voices be heard. I say it’s time you hold your ground and tell the BOE to tough it out and reduce their spending to the level you’ve asked for. As for the BOS, counter with a request for a 3.75% decrease as a starting point.

Thomas Curtin

Tamarack Place, March 17