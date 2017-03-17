Wilton real estate sales: March 10-16, 2017

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from March 10 through March 16, 2017.

55 Wilton Crest: Edward S. Luboja Jr. and Linda J. Vree to Diane Mack, $435,000.

105 Drum Hill Road: Wells Fargo Bank, to Luis F. Fernandes and Stephanie Fernandes, $958,800.

246 Hurlbutt Street: parcel B, Barbara E. Osterholm, to Christopher E. Adams and Corinne P. Danchuad, $550,000.

99 Chicken Street: lot 2, Michael S. Ukropina and Kimberley A. Felton, to Alexander Richards and Josefine Allain, $692,500.

107 Keelers Ridge Road: lot 13, John R. Fields and Robin A. Fields, to James Henry Mannix and Ann Margaret Mannix, $1,348,750.