Wilton Bulletin

Wilton real estate sales: March 10-16, 2017

By Wilton Bulletin on March 17, 2017 in Business, Lead News · 0 Comments

real estate

105 Drum Hill Road

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from March 10  through March 16, 2017.

55 Wilton Crest: Edward S. Luboja Jr. and Linda J. Vree to Diane Mack, $435,000.

105 Drum Hill Road: Wells Fargo Bank, to Luis F. Fernandes and Stephanie Fernandes, $958,800.

246 Hurlbutt Street: parcel B, Barbara E. Osterholm, to Christopher E. Adams and Corinne P. Danchuad, $550,000.

99 Chicken Street: lot 2, Michael S. Ukropina and Kimberley A. Felton, to Alexander Richards and Josefine Allain, $692,500.

107 Keelers Ridge Road: lot 13, John R. Fields and Robin A. Fields, to James Henry Mannix and Ann Margaret Mannix, $1,348,750.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Letter: Housing for seniors already available in Wilton Next Post Fees may be coming for Merwin Meadows
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress