Obituary: Colleen Smith, 78

Colleen Smith passed away peacefully Thursday, March 9, in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the age of 78. She was born in Billings, Mont., to Helga (Pederson) and Valentine Sherman. Her mother died when she was a young girl and close relatives helped care for her until her father remarried. Valentine’s wife Hazel helped raise Colleen and her sister Billie and brother Jim. Colleen then dealt with the loss of her father when she was only 16.

She met her husband, Harlan Smith, in Billings where he was working. They married in July of 1957. They settled in Wilton, Conn., where they raised their three daughters (Teresa, Vallerie and Laura) while spending their summers on Payette Lake in McCall, Idaho. Colleen was a devoted wife, mother, and friend who loved traveling, cooking, wildflower and huckleberry picking while vacationing at their mountain home in Idaho.

She is survived by her three daughters, Teresa Marie Giamportone (Stephen), Vallerie Lynn Creswick (Kirk), and Laura Ellen Davey (Matthew); seven grandchildren, Carlleen (EJ), Kristina, Allisha (Matthew), Andrew, Brian, Carollyne and Lilly and one great-granddaughter, Everlly; and her sister, Billie Lou Culver. She was preceded in death by her husband Harlan, and her half-brother Jim.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Pinnacle Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in McCall. Memorials on her behalf may be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org).