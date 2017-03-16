Youth basketball: Wilton 7th/8th girls are division champs

The Wilton seventh and eighth grade girls basketball team, sponsored by JoyRide, won the championship of the Fairfield County Basketball League ‘C’ West Division, defeating Amity-Orange team on Sunday, 53-43, in Fairfield.

Wilton jumped out to an early lead, with Katie McMorris scoring the first five points for the Warriors. The girls steadily built their lead through the first three quarters, taking a 16-point lead into the fourth quarter.

A spirited charge by their opponent, coupled with uncharacteristically porous defense and sloppy offense, cut the lead to seven points with a few minutes left in the game. Clutch baskets and free throws in the final minute secured the hard-earned victory in the girls highest-scoring game of the year.

Abby Dolan’s interior presence was too much for the A-O squad as she rang up 10 points for the victors. Caroline Harvey, the team’s most outstanding player throughout the playoff run, had another strong game despite early foul trouble, with nine points and clutch shooting down the stretch.

Mairead Kehoe led the rest of the scorers in Wilton’s balanced attack with seven points, while Morgan Lebek’s tallied six points with penetrating drives and Jamie Leventhal added another six points, a product of her offensive rebounding efforts.

Olivia Rossi and Brooke Bohacs handled the ball well from their point guard position, while Kathryn Cronin and Kathleen Lamanna played stout defense. Erin McMorris was a demon on the boards and trapped expertly in Wilton’s suffocating press, while Allie Giller’s speed and quickness allowed her to thwart several Amity-Orange chances.