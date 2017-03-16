Youth basketball: Wilton fifth grade girls roll to FCBL ‘A’ title

The Wilton fifth grade girls basketball team, sponsored by Wilton Sport Shop, finished off a storybook 20-1 season by winning the Fairfield County Basketball League ‘A’ bracket championship game in Danbury on Sunday afternoon.

Wilton won the title with a 38-31 victory over 13-1 New Rochelle, avenging its only loss of the season.

Wilton trailed after the first quarter, 10-8, but fought back to take the halftime lead, 18-14. From there Wilton widened the gap by seven points, only to see the lead disappear and turn into a one-point deficit.

The Warriors, playing their usual total team ball offensively and defensively, wore New Rochelle down in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a seven-point victory.

The offensive explosion was led by Anisa Burrows, while Ashleigh Masterson, Maddie Dineen, Molly Hancock, and Caroline Hage contributed points on the board and constant defensive pressure that frustrated the opponent.

Lauren Moe, Siena McDermott, Riley Fitzgerald, Kaitlyn Sullivan and Marin Burke distributed the ball well, supporting the team at both ends of the court.

Unselfish play and a team-first attitude were the hallmark of this team and provided the foundation that led to the championship.

Coaches Cricket Luke and Dorian Melkonian shared their knowledge and passion for basketball with the girls, and their talent, support and guidance were an integral part of the team’s success this season.

Notes: In the league skills competition prior to the championship game, Wilton’s Masterson won the FBCL free-throw contest, while Hancock also took one of the four final spots.

In the speed-dribbling competition, Wilton held three of the four finals spots with Masterson, Moe and Dineen finishing close behind the winner from Trumbull.