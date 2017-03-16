Special Board of Education meeting Friday afternoon

The Board of Education has called a special meeting on Friday, March 17, 4 p.m., to discuss proposed state legislation addressing education mandate relief. The meeting is scheduled to be held in the Board of Education conference room to ensure there are no access issues on short notice but the meeting may be moved to a larger space if needed.
The meeting will address HB 7276. The main points were summarized in an email to Board of Education Chairman Bruce Likly from state Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143):
- The regional calendar becomes optional for school districts.
- Districts will no longer be required to provide 900 hours of alternative education to expelled students. They will have flexibility in the kind of alternative education they provide.
- SDE (state Dept. of Ed) must purchase a digital school management and reporting software system and provide it at no cost to local BOEs and the vo-tech system. This will save districts much time and effort, as many have had to convert their own data in order to report it to SDE. (Many districts already are on one particular system, but SDE must issue an RFP).
- Districts may restrict training in restraint and seclusion only to school staff who have direct contact with students, and any other school employees they may choose at their discretion. At the same time, districts would have to identify a crisis intervention team for such episodes.
- When performing sexual misconduct or abuse and neglect background checks for new school employees, districts do not have to search farther back than the past 20 years.
- A school administrator may still participate in PPT meetings for students receiving special ed services, but this is no longer required.
- Very small districts (less than 10,000 total population, less than 3 public schools in the town, less than 2,000 resident students) may choose not to have a superintendent and just have their schools each run by a principal.
Here’s the link to the bill page: https://www.cga.ct.gov/asp/cgabillstatus/cgabillstatus.asp?selBillType=Bill&which_year=2017&bill_num=7276
The text of the bill may be found here: https://www.cga.ct.gov/2017/TOB/h/2017HB-07276-R00-HB.htm
A hearing on the bill will take place Monday, March 20, at 11 a.m.
To send testimony send an email to edtestimony@cga.ct.gov and CC Lavielle at gail.lavielle@cga.ct.gov
It is very important, she said, when submitting written testimony to:
- Reference HB 7276 in the subject line of the email;
- Include your name and town in the email;
- Email the testimony by end of day next Monday.