Kindergarten registration begins April 3

Kindergarten registration for the 2017-18 school year in the Wilton Public School District will take place Monday, April 3, and Tuesday, April 4.

Registration days are assigned by last name — A-L on Monday and M-Z on Tuesday — and the following will be required to register a student:

Student’s original birth certificate.

Registration form.

Parent questionnaire.

Preschool release form.

Health assessment form.

Driver’s license of guardian registering student.

Proof of residency, such as a current lease, warranty deed or tax bill; and a current utility bill. Cable bills will not be accepted.

Guardians must bring completed paperwork to Wilton High School’s Zellner Gallery at 395 Danbury Road between 9 and 2:30 on their assigned registration day. Partial registrations will not be accepted.

Student registration forms, parent questionnaires, health assessment forms and more are available here.

Those with questions or who cannot come on their assigned day should call the human resources office at 203-762-3381.