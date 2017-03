The Norwalk-Wilton AARP Chapter #3929 will meet Thursday, March 23, at 12:30, at Gallaher Mansion in Cranbury Park, 300 Grumman Avenue, Norwalk.

The guest speaker will be the Norwalk fire marshal who will discuss fire prevention. There will also be a surprise guest.

At the meeting the club will collect for the Norwalk Salvation Army which requests pasta, cereal, vegetables, powdered milk, spaghetti sauce, and juice.

Visitors are welcome, annual dues are $10. For information, call 203-229-0870.