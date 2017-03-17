School bus driver pulled from route, but not arrested

Police completed their investigation of a regular bus driver who was pulled from duty for violating bus company policy. There was no arrest.

A school official notified parents of Bus 1 in a letter March 7 that the regular driver of the bus was pulled from duty for violating bus company policy.

A substitute driver is now assigned to Bus 1, said Maria Coleman, director of human resources and general administration for the schools.

Student Transportation of America, the bus service provider, has confirmed to the school district the former driver will no longer drive any bus for Wilton, Coleman said.

School officials could not be reached to comment on the type of policy that was broken.

Parents with questions are asked to call Fran Williams at 203-762-3381, ext. 8295.