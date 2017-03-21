Taste of Wilton returns April 13

Taste of Wilton returns for a 10th year next month, this time in a new location and with more vendors. It will be presented by the Chamber of Commerce on Monday, April 3, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at WEPCO, the church complex at 36-48 New Canaan Road.

“This lovely venue provides a spacious grand hall to comfortably accommodate our growing list of the wide array of the best our area has to offer,” a Chamber press release said of the food and beverage purveyors who will showcase their specialties. The event draws restaurateurs, chefs, culinary personalities, mixologists, bakeries, and local liquor and specialty food retailers.

Star 99.9 and the Fox 95.9 will team up with the Chamber, offering ticket giveaways and musical entertainment.

There is still time for interested exhibitors to participate. Call Debra Hanson at the Wilton Chamber of Commerce at 203-762-0567 or email info@wiltonchamber.com by March 21.

Tickets are on sale now at the Chamber office on Center Street, Fairfield County Bank, the Village Market and online at wiltonchamber.com. Purchased in advance, tickets are $30 per person, or $35 at the door.