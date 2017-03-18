Legislators hold town hall-type forum

State Reps. Gail Lavielle (R-143) and Tom O’Dea (R-125) will be joined by state Senator Toni Boucher (R-26) at a town hall event on Thursday, March 23.

Constituents are invited to hear an update on legislative activity in Hartford from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Presidential Room at Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road. The legislators will also answer questions on state issues and listen to constituent concerns.

Anyone who is unable to attend but would still like to speak with their representative may email Lavielle at Gail.Lavielle@housegop.ct.gov, O’Dea at Tom.Odea@housegop.ct.gov, or Boucher at toni.boucher@cga.ct.gov.

Lavielle represents parts of Norwalk, Westport, and Wilton. She is Ranking Member of the General Assembly’s Education Committee and a member of the Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee and the Transportation Committee.

O’Dea, who represents New Canaan and part of Wilton, is on the judiciary, legislative management, and transportation committees.

Boucher represents Bethel, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport and Wilton. She is co-chair of the education and transportation committees, vice chair of the Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee, and a member of the Legislative Management Committee.