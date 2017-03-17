Fees may be coming for Merwin Meadows

Merwin Meadows, the town’s freshwater swimming spot where there are picnic tables and a soccer field, may no longer be free to visit for Wilton residents.

Because of the severe budget constraints coming down from the state, the Parks and Recreation Commission is proposing a range of fees to use the park, according to minutes of the board’s meeting on March 8.

It will be up to the Board of Selectmen to approve the fees, according to Steve Pierce, director of parks and recreation.

“They’re going to the Board of Selectmen for approval,” Pierce said. “I think they’ll get it.” He said the state has reduced funding to towns and “towns need to find ways to raise cash.”

A season pass for a resident family would be $60, compared to no charge in the current year. The season pass for a non-resident family would be $150. For resident individuals, the pass would be $30, for non-resident individuals, $75. There would be a limit of 50 passes for non-resident individuals. Resident seniors would get a free season pass.

The daily walk-in fee for residents would be $5. That fee for non-residents would be $15.

A daily youth pass for residents would be $2. That pass for non-residents would be $7.50. Non-resident seniors would pay $15 while resident seniors would be admitted free.

There used to be fees at Merwin Meadows but the town made it free to residents last year. Now it seems back to pay-for-play.

Those are not the only changes. Published reports said Parks and Recreation will raise fees on its more popular programs, like the Camp Looper summer program and adult soccer league, and raise field usage fees for non-Wilton organizations by 10%, from $250 a day to $275, and possibly cut the live music from the Fourth of July event.