Wilton Bulletin Board

Financial Modeling and Monetization for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs, Thursday, March 16, 8-10 a.m., Wilton Library. Second in a three-part series aimed at people with variable income, who work for themselves or own their own businesses. Topics include standard models for budgeting and framing financial aspects of a business, alternative streams of revenue, finding investors, how to monetize projects. Final session is March 30. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Poetry Seminar, Thursday, March 16, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Dr. Gerald Weiss leads The Poetry of Stoicism in Seneca’s Troades (Trojan Women). Continues on Thursdays through April 6. Covers the chaos, cruelty and dissolution of Homer’s world, the destruction of Troy and its aftermath. Poetry packet available at front desk. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner, Friday, March 17, 6-8 p.m., Our Lady of Fatima School Gym, 225 Danbury Road. Food, music, raffle, Irish dancing. Tickets: $14/adults, $6/children. RSVP: Anne Benanti at AC1498@aol.com.

Seussical, Friday, March 17, 7 p.m., Middlebrook cafeteria, 131 School Road. Presented by Wilton Children’s Theater. Tickets available at Village Market from noon to 2, at Middlebrook one hour before performance, or online at wiltonchildrenstheater.org.

Seussical, Saturday, March 18, 4 p.m., Middlebrook cafeteria, 131 School Road. Presented by Wilton Children’s Theater. Tickets available at Village Market from noon to 2, at Middlebrook one hour before performance, or online at wiltonchildrenstheater.org.

Silent Movie Night, Saturday, March 18, 7 p.m., Cannon Grange Hall, 25 Cannon Road. Four films featuring Laurel & Hardy will be shown to live piano accompaniment. Tickets are $6 at the door. Information: 203-762-1900 or Cannon.Grange@yahoo.com.

Seussical, Sunday, March 19, 2 p.m., Middlebrook cafeteria, 131 School Road. Presented by Wilton Children’s Theater. Tickets available at Village Market from noon to 2, at Middlebrook one hour before performance, or online at wiltonchildrenstheater.org.

Music of Mozart and Haydn, Sunday, March 19, 3 p.m., Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road. Music on the Hill’s Festival Chorus with soloists, strings, and organ present Mozart’s Missa brevis in F and Haydn’s Little Organ Mass. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door, students admitted free. Purchase online at musiconthehillCT.org or reserve at tickets@musiconthehillCT.org or 203-529-3113.

Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room, Sunday, March 19, 4-5:30, Wilton Library. The Helen Sung Trio will perform. Reception follows the concert. Suggested donation: $10. Advance registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Interfaith Clergy Panel Discussion, Monday, March 20, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Second of a three-part series on our role in the community from faith to citizenship. This session: What does it mean to be an American? Free, donations welcome. Registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Relax and Color a Zentangle, Tuesday, March 21, 11-1, Wilton Library. Abstract drawing for all abilities using black ink on white paper that combines designs and patterns.No experience needed. For adults and teens in grades 7 and up. Space limited. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Pushing Past ‘No,’ Tuesday, March 21, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Kathryn Gloor, executive director of the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame, will present inspiring stories of remarkable women who overcame obstacles to achieve great things. Advance registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Poetry Seminar, Thursday, March 23, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Dr. Gerald Weiss leads The Poetry of Stoicism in Seneca’s Troades (Trojan Women). Continues on Thursdays through April 6. Covers the chaos, cruelty and dissolution of Homer’s world, the destruction of Troy and its aftermath. Poetry packet available at front desk. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Legislative Town Hall, Thursday, March 23, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library Presidential Room. State Reps. Gail Lavielle and Tom O’Dea and state Senator Toni Boucher will give an update on state legislative activity and answer questions.

Poetry in Motion, Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. But Wait, There’s More! is a two-performance, poetry and arts event created by teens in grades 7 through 12. Reception follows each performance. Tickets: $10 per person on sale at library; limited tickets may be available at the door. Snow date: Sunday, March 26, 4 p.m.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, March 25, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

AARP Driving Improvement Class, Sunday, March 26, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. A refresher class on the basics of defensive driving and current driving practices. Free to members and non-members. Participants eligible for 5% discount on insurance. Registration required: aaa.com/driverimprovement and link to Connecticut classes or call 203-937-2595, ext. 8363.

Scholarly Series, Sunday, March 26, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Focusing on WWI and its aftermath, Julia Adams presents Navigating the New Digital Landscape of Knowledge. Reception follows talk. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Kiddies, Monday, March 27, Wilton Library. Bach to Rock brings a high-energy program for children six months to 3 from 10:15 to 11. Preschoolers 4 to 5 years old get a chance to play simple rhythms from 11 to 11:45. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, March 27, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Cristina Bonilla brings her work that explores the shifting relationship between land and sky. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, March 28, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Street. John Ragognetti leads a discussion of Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet by Jamie Ford. Register: 203-834-6240.

Addictive Behaviors and Teens, Tuesday, March 28, 7-9 p.m., Wilton Library. Alcohol and drug counselor Liz Jorgensen will discuss How Much is Too Much? Media, Alcohol, Drugs and Other Addictive Behaviors. Learn how to set and maintain reasonable limits. Register: info@spednetwilton.org.

Google Keyword Planning for SEO, Wednesday, March 29, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. This is a hands-on program presented by the library and SCORE. Bring your laptop, tablet or iPhone and follow along on the web. Check-in begins at 5:30. Free, registration required: 203-831-0065 or scorefairfieldcounty.org.

Business Seminar, Thursday, March 30, 8-10 a.m., Wilton Library. Finance and Marketing for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs features Galia Gichon offering key concepts to combine the important targets of business financials with the quantitative foundation for a strategic marketing plan.203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Remembrance Quilt, Saturday, April 1, 10-1, Mountainside, 372 Danbury Road. Community members are invited to make a 12-inch quilt square in memory of a loved one who succumbed to a substance abuse disorder or opioid addiction. Free, registration required: Email Thea Diserio Ross at thea.ross@mountainside.com or call 203-665-1148.

Scholarly Series, Sunday, April 2, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.Matthew Warshauer presents 9/11 and America’s World View. Reception follows talk. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

A Taste of Wilton, Monday, April 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m., WEPCO, 36-48 New Canaan Road. Annual celebration of local food and drink. Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Purchase at Wilton Chamber of Commerce office, Fairfield County Bank, Village Market, or wiltonchamber.com.

Interfaith Clergy Panel Discussion, Monday, April 3, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Last of a three-part series on our role in the community from faith to citizenship. This session: What does it mean to be a community? Free, donations welcome. Registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mind Your Manners, Wednesday, April 5, 7 p.m., Wilton Library. Dr. Fred Mayo, retired NYU professor of hospitality and tourism management and former dean of The Culinary Institute of America, will discuss his recent book, Modern America Manners. Dessert reception. Books available for purchase. Admission: $20. Sponsored by PEO Sisterhood. Register in advance by mailing your $20 check payable to “P.E.O. Chapter W” to Del Overby, 105 Pine Ridge Road, Wilton, CT 06897, or call Joan Pendergast at 203-561-8889.

Poetry Seminar, Thursday, April 6, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Dr. Gerald Weiss leads The Poetry of Stoicism in Seneca’s Troades (Trojan Women). Final session of the four-part series. Covers the chaos, cruelty and dissolution of Homer’s world, the destruction of Troy and its aftermath. Poetry packet available at front desk. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Easter Egg Hunt and Breakfast, Sunday, April 9, 10-12:30, Gilbert & Bennett Cultural Center, 49 New Street. Admission: $15/adults, $5/children 7 to 12, children 6 and under are admitted free. All proceeds from this event go to charity.