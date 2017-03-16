Obituary: Stuart L. Goosman, 63

Stuart Larry Goosman, Ph.D., of Wilton, Conn., passed away on March 6, 2017, at Danbury Hospital. He was born April 29, 1953, in Bridgeport, Conn., to Jerome M. Goosman and Juliette Goosman (formerly Rosen). His sister Robin Maxwell predeceases him. He leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Maxine Tobias, his two sons, Jerome Goosman and Antonio Goosman.

A working musician, college professor, author, and professional writer, Dr. Goosman’s life was not short on accomplishments. He was raised in Newtown, Conn., and his lifelong love of music began at an early age when he picked up the electric guitar and eventually switched over to the saxophone. After graduating from Bridgeport High School, he played in the horn section of a touring band for four years that booked club dates all along the East Coast. Shortly thereafter, he studied both jazz and classical music at Western Connecticut State University and graduated with a B.A. in Music, Cum Laude, in 1983. He then went on to earn a Ph.D. in Ethnomusicology at the University of Washington, Seattle, in 1992, and gigged with the Afro-pop band Je Ka Jo (meaning “Let’s Dance”).

It was at the University of Washington where he met Maxine for the first time. They were married in 1989 and remained so happily for the rest of his life. They then relocated to Austin, Texas, with their first-born Jerome, where Dr. Goosman taught as a music professor at the University of Texas at Austin. After moving to Wilton in 2001, Dr. Goosman began his corporate writing career, working first for the consulting firm Deloitte and Touche, he then formed his own independent writing firm Executive Business Writing.

Dr. Goosman was a lifetime lover of music; especially the music of jazz saxophonist John Coltrane, but his other passion that almost rivaled music was basketball. He was a regular at the Wilton Y since first moving to Wilton, playing three times a week and hardly missing a day for over a decade. It was on that court where his true character showed and he made some very close friends who stuck by his side until the very end of his life.

An intensely driven person who would do whatever it took to protect and provide opportunities for his family, he realized that out of struggle comes reward. He understood the value of hard work and encouraged both of his boys to follow their passions unconditionally.

Dr. Goosman is author of the book Group Harmony: The Black Urban Roots of Rhythm & Blues, published by University of Pennsylvania Press.

A memorial service will be held at the Wilton Library in the Brubeck Room, Saturday, March 18, from 7 to 9 p.m.