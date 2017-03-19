Patnaiks featured in Naval newsletter

Wilton teens Harris and Natalie Patnaik were recently featured in the Naval Aviation Foundation’s quarterly Fly By newsletter after participating in the National Flight Academy (NFA)’s six-day STEM Academy in Pensacola, Fla., last summer.

The NFA program recreates the life of a naval aviator living and working at sea. Students are called Ambition eXperimental Pilots (AXPs) and prepare to complete virtual humanitarian missions that become increasingly difficult as the days pass on.

For the program, the Patnaiks and other AXPs lived aboard the world’s largest virtual aircraft carrier — the four-story, 102,000-square-foot Ambition (CVT-11), where they woke up to the sound of Reveille, observed flag-raisings to the sound of taps and learned to mark time according to ship bells.

They also learned to fly virtual aircrafts using fully networked experimental simulators powered by Prepar3D software.

For more information, visit nationalflightacademy.com.