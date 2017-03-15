Boys swimming: Wilton fifth in Class L

The Wilton High boys swim team finished fifth at Monday’s Class L championships, held at Wesleyan University in Middletown.

New Canaan won the Class L title with 840.5 points, followed by Pomperaug (806), Darien (529), Amity Regional (359.5), Wilton (332) and South Windsor (315) in the top six.

At Monday’s finals, Will Suchy was fifth in both the 500-yard freestyle and the 200-yard freestyle, while Jack Lewis took sixth in the 100 freestyle and seventh in the 50 freestyle. Gordon Steward placed seventh in the 500 free and eighth in the 500 free.

Harrison McCool and Kyle Wilson both qualified for the consolation finals in two events each. McCool was 12th in the 200 free (season-best time) and 15th in the 100 free, while Wilson took 15th in both the 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard individual medley (season-best time).

In the C finals, Matt Martin was 20th in the 200 free and 22nd in the 500 free, and Ryan Looney finished 23rd in the 200 IM and 22nd in the 100-yard backstroke, tying his season-best time.

Also qualifying for the C finals were Jackson Dill, who finished 23rd in the 100 free with a season-best time, and Nate Snyder, who took 20th in the 100 backstroke, also with a season-best time.

Wilton’s best finish of the day came in the 200-yard freestyle relay, as the team of McCool, Lewis, Gordon Steward and Suchy came in third with a season-best time of 1:31.2.

The same foursome also placed fifth in the 400 freestyle relay.

In the 200 medley relay, the team of Looney, Wilson, James Steward and Dill placed 13th.

Class L finals

200 medley relay — 13. Wilton (Ryan Looney, Kyle Wilson, James Steward, Jackson Dill), 1:48.28;

200 freestyle — 5. Will Suchy (1:46.12), 8. Gordon Steward (1:47.54), 12. Harrison McCool (1:49.21), 20. Matt Martin (1:53.2);

200 IM — 15. Kyle Wilson (2:08.93), 23. Ryan Looney (2:12.23);

50 freestyle — 7. Jack Lewis (22.29);

100 freestyle — 6. Jack Lewis (48.8), 15. Harrison McCool (50.23), 23. Jackson Dill (52.82);

500 freestyle — 7. Gordon Steward (4:57.74), 8. Will Suchy (5:03.1), 22. Matt Martin (5:12.78);

200 freestyle relay — 3. Wilton (Harrison McCool, Jack Lewis, Gordon Steward, Will Suchy), 1:31.2;

100 backstroke — 20. Nate Snyder (1:00.33), 22. Ryan Looney (1:00.44);

100 breaststroke — 15. Kyle Wilson (1:04.59);

400 freestyle relay — 5. Wilton (Harrison McCool, Gordon Steward, Jack Lewis, Will Suchy), 3:18.87.