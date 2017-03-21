Wilton Bulletin

Brubeck plays benefit in Ridgefield

By Wilton Bulletin on March 21, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

Triple Play members, from left, Peter ‘Madcat’ Ruth, Chris Brubeck and Joel Brown will perform in a benefit April 15. — C. Samuels photo

Triple Play members, from left, Peter ‘Madcat’ Ruth, Chris Brubeck
and Joel Brown will perform in a benefit April 15. — C. Samuels photo

When Wilton resident Chris Brubeck and his band Triple Play take the stage at the Ridgefield Playhouse on April 15 for a benefit concert in support of the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra (RSO) it will cap a year-long collaboration. Brubeck, with a number of Grammy nominations to his name, was commissioned by the RSO last spring to compose a piece incorporating the full orchestra and the SPHERE organization (Special People’s Housing, Education, Recreation, and Employment) of Ridgefield. The resulting piece, Sphere of Influence, was performed to a capacity audience at the RSO’s season opening concert in October to much acclaim.

After such a successful collaboration the RSO decided to forgo a traditional dinner-dance gala for its annual fund-raiser and asked Brubeck to headline a benefit concert instead.

Triple Play, featuring Brubeck, Joel Brown and Peter Madcat Ruth, perform a vivid repertoire encompassing blues, standards, New Orleans grooves, jazz and innovative original works. Their performances have been described as “rollicking good fun” with “show-stealing flair and virtuosity” by the Los Angeles Times, and the Chicago Tribune calls Brubeck “a 21st century Leonard Bernstein.”

Two-time L.A. Music Critic Award winner and Chappaqua, N.Y., resident Frank Shiner will kick off the festivities with his special brand of blue-eyed soul, performing selections from his new album Lonely Town, Lonely Street.

Tickets are $75 through ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203- 438-5795. All concert proceeds benefit the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to enriching the cultural life of the residents of Ridgefield and surrounding communities.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Taking a Hike: Finding wilderness in Westchester Next Post College: Vincent earns weekly lacrosse honor
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress