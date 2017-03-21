Brubeck plays benefit in Ridgefield

When Wilton resident Chris Brubeck and his band Triple Play take the stage at the Ridgefield Playhouse on April 15 for a benefit concert in support of the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra (RSO) it will cap a year-long collaboration. Brubeck, with a number of Grammy nominations to his name, was commissioned by the RSO last spring to compose a piece incorporating the full orchestra and the SPHERE organization (Special People’s Housing, Education, Recreation, and Employment) of Ridgefield. The resulting piece, Sphere of Influence, was performed to a capacity audience at the RSO’s season opening concert in October to much acclaim.

After such a successful collaboration the RSO decided to forgo a traditional dinner-dance gala for its annual fund-raiser and asked Brubeck to headline a benefit concert instead.

Triple Play, featuring Brubeck, Joel Brown and Peter Madcat Ruth, perform a vivid repertoire encompassing blues, standards, New Orleans grooves, jazz and innovative original works. Their performances have been described as “rollicking good fun” with “show-stealing flair and virtuosity” by the Los Angeles Times, and the Chicago Tribune calls Brubeck “a 21st century Leonard Bernstein.”

Two-time L.A. Music Critic Award winner and Chappaqua, N.Y., resident Frank Shiner will kick off the festivities with his special brand of blue-eyed soul, performing selections from his new album Lonely Town, Lonely Street.

Tickets are $75 through ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203- 438-5795. All concert proceeds benefit the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to enriching the cultural life of the residents of Ridgefield and surrounding communities.