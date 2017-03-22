Mind your ‘modern manners’

Dr. Fred Mayo, former dean of the Culinary Institute of America, will discuss his recent book, Modern American Manners, on Wednesday, April 5, 7 p.m. at Wilton Library. His talk is sponsored by the PEO Sisterhood.

A retired NYU professor of hospitality and tourism management, Mayo will discuss manners in a fast-paced, technology-driven world and provide friendly, updated advice on proper behavior at dinner parties, cocktail parties, restaurants, business events and formal dinners. He will discuss how to enjoy the pleasures of good food, drink and conversation without worrying about what is proper behavior. His highly interactive presentation will also address audience members’ pet peeves and the challenges related to teaching children and grandchildren about the importance of good manners.

There will be a light dessert reception and an opportunity to meet Mayo after the talk. Books will be available for purchase and signing from Elm Street Books.

Admission is $20. Seating is limited. Register in advance by mailing a $20 check payable to “PEO Chapter W” to Del Overby, 105 Pine Ridge Road, Wilton, CT 06897, or call Joan Pendergast at 203-561-8889.

PEO Sisterhood is an international philanthropic and educational organization that promotes increased educational opportunities for women. All proceeds will benefit PEO grants, awards and scholarships to support women’s education.

For information about PEO membership, email Carol Kaelin at carolkaelin@gmail.com or visit peointernational.org.