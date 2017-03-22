Teen volunteers to be honored at gala

Twelve seniors from Wilton, Staples, Weston, and Norwalk high schools will be honored with Fellowship Awards at a fundraising and recognition dinner hosted by the Circle of Friends of Fairfield County on Sunday, April 2, 5 p.m., at the Inn at Longshore in Westport. The students will be recognized for their combined 3,000 volunteer friendship hours.

The Circle of Friends offers to children and young adults with special needs an array of inclusive social programs and weekly plays dates. The dinner will honor more than 150 teen volunteers who share a friendship with a child with special needs.

Comedienne Cory Kahaney will be the featured entertainment. A video presentation titled The Art of Friendship, produced for the evening, will be viewed. The dinner will also feature an auction and dinner journal to raise funds for the organization

Concluding its 13th year, the teen volunteers and their adult supervisors serve more than 120 families in the area.

To place an ad in the dinner journal or to make a reservation, call 203- 293-8837, email cof@circleoffriendsct.org or visit circleoffriendsct.org.