Our Lady of Fatima puts on the green with a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner on Friday, March 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., in the school gym at 225 Danbury Road.

There will be food, music, raffle items, and Irish dancing. Tickets are $14 for adults, $6 for children. Payment will be collected at the door.

RSVP to Anne Benanti at AC1498@aol.com.

Proceeds benefit the school theater group’s spring production of The Snow Queen on May 20 and 21.